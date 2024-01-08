WATCH: Shahid Kapoor's phone lock screen ft heartwarming picture with daughter Misha is all things adorable

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, the reigning power couple of Bollywood, continue to enchant admirers with their enduring love story, marked by nearly a decade of marital bliss and the joy of parenting two adorable kids. Shahid, a devoted father, effortlessly juggles his bustling life, ensuring ample quality time for children, Misha and Zain.

In a recent city escapade, a heartwarming scene unfolded as all eyes were drawn to Shahid's phone, revealing a captivating picture. The lock screen displayed a tender moment captured between Shahid and his daughter, Misha—a testament to the actor's commitment to parenthood.

Just recently, Shahid Kapoor made a stylish splash in the city, exuding uber-cool vibes in a laid-back ensemble. Sporting a loose-fitted grey t-shirt paired effortlessly with cream trousers adorned with artsy black splashes, he sealed the look with a sleek silver chain and black sunglasses.

But the truly heart-melting moment unfolded as he strolled towards his car, nonchalantly tapping his phone's screen. Voila! The wallpaper revealed none other than a touching scene with his beautiful daughter, Misha. The image froze the father-daughter duo in a frame of radiant smiles, emitting pure joy that is utterly irresistible. It's a snapshot of familial bliss that tugs at the heartstrings in the most delightful way possible. Take a look: