WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar spill beans about 'hot one' Disha Patani’s role in Yodha

The much-anticipated action film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, is generating considerable excitement with intensified promotional efforts. After the trailer and two songs stirred anticipation, a delightful video featuring Sidharth Malhotra, producer Karan Johar, and actress Disha Patani revealed insights into her role in the movie. In this fun clip, the trio spilled the beans on the intriguing part that the charismatic Disha will play in the film, adding an extra layer of curiosity for eager fans.

Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra spill the beans on Disha's role

Karan Johar hopped on Instagram, treating fans to a sizzling video with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The trio, looking fabulous, engaged in a lively discussion about Disha's role as an air hostess in the upcoming movie. With a touch of humor, they teased that the nation is eager to discover what the sensational Disha has in store for them in the movie. Both Sidharth and Karan quipped, 'Hawa mein hai ye toh".

Take a look:

More About Yodha

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, Yodha unveils a captivating tale of high-stakes hijacking. The film, a collaborative effort between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, is helmed by directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Scheduled for release on March 15, 2024, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha promises an intriguing narrative.

Advertisement

The trailer showcased Sidharth's versatility, portraying the challenging roles of a soldier and a traitor while navigating a journey of self-discovery and fulfilling his late father's aspirations. Additionally, the trailer pays homage to Shah Rukh Khan, with Sidharth flawlessly recreating the iconic signature pose, adding a nostalgic touch to the highly anticipated film.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Aside from sharing the screen with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra recently played the role of a police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force, alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. In exciting developments, Sidharth is in discussions with the acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar for the upcoming Maddock production, Spider, set to begin in 2024. This project will see him alongside Janhvi Kapoor, marking another promising collaboration on the horizon for the talented actor.

ALSO READ: Yodha Trailer OUT: Sidharth Malhotra impresses with his high-octane action; don't miss SRK's DDLJ connection