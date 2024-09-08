WATCH: Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla reacts as he gets attacked with shoe during London concert; ‘Come directly on the stage and…’

A video of Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla being attacked by shoe during his London concert has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Aujla reacts angrily and challenges the attacker to confront him directly. The incident abruptly interrupted the singer's performance. The singer reacted and said, "If any of you have a problem with me, then come directly on the stage and talk".

Footage circulating online shows a shoe being thrown at the Softly hitmaker while he performed live in London. Aujla immediately stopped the show, addressing the disruption in frustration, and called out for the person responsible to come forward.

Karan Aujla stopped the show midway and asserted, “Hold on! Who was that , I f***ing telling you to come up on the stage, Let's do one-to-one right now,” The singer further quipped, "I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes.” Fuming he added, “If any of you have a problem with me, then come directly on the stage and talk... because I am not saying anything wrong.” The security personnel arrived at the stop to take away the attacker.

Recent reports indicate that Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal is expected to join Karan Aujla during the Mumbai stop of his It Was All A Dream tour, scheduled for December 21, 2024.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Mumbai leg promises to be an exciting event, with rumors suggesting a potential surprise appearance by Kaushal. Although there hasn't been official confirmation, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this cultural crossover. Earlier in July 2024, Kaushal and Aujla garnered attention when the singer dropped the track Tauba Tauba for Kaushal’s film Bad Newz.

The tour, which had already sold out shows in Canada and the UK, is expected to be a grand cultural celebration, with the Mumbai concert serving as the grand finale. Aujla’s success is evident as 100,000 tickets for the tour sold out in under a month. The tour will cover Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai between December 7 and 21, 2024. Reports state Aujla has earned an impressive 2 million dollars (around Rs. 16.79 crore) for his debut Indian tour.

