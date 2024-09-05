Vicky Kaushal to join Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla during his Mumbai tour? Here’s what we know

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla's collaboration on the song Tauba Tauba for Bad Newz was a sensation that captivated many, and its fever doesn't seem to be dying down! Now, the excitement is set to continue, as recent reports suggest that Kaushal is reportedly all set to join Aujla during the Mumbai leg of his It Was All A Dream tour. The Mumbai show will take place on December 21, 2024.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Mumbai leg of the tour is shaping up to be an exceptionally exciting event, with speculation swirling about a possible surprise appearance by Kaushal. Although no official confirmation has been made, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see this unique cultural blend. Back in July 2024, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla created a buzz when the singer released the track Tauba Tauba for Kaushal’s film Bad Newz.

There are also talks about a groundbreaking collaboration between Bollywood and Hollywood. The report revealed that discussions are in progress for a performance that honors the Punjabi community in a way never before seen on such a large scale. This being the artist’s debut tour in his home country, he aims to make it a historic event, with promoters working diligently to ensure its success.

The tour, which has already sold out shows in Canada and the United Kingdom, is set to be a spectacular cultural event, with a grand finale planned for Mumbai. Aujla's remarkable success is evident from the fact that 100,000 tickets for his multi-city Indian tour were sold in under a month. This tour is set for Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai from December 7 to 21, 2024. Reports suggest that Aujla has been paid an impressive 2 million USD (approximately Rs. 16.79 crore) for his debut tour in India.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava. The eagerly anticipated period drama centers on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The teaser showcases Vicky in a completely new role, featuring dramatic battle scenes. The versatile actor once again captivates the audience, offering a visual spectacle.

In the teaser, The URI actor is seen fighting fiercely against a large army of warriors, roaring like a tiger and displaying heroic bravery on the chaotic battlefield. His performance is sure to send shivers down your spine. Additionally, the teaser introduces Akshaye Khanna, who appears in a memorable negative role.

Up next, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

