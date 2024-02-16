WATCH: TBMAUJ star Shahid Kapoor holds son Zain’s hand at Delhi airport; daughter Misha Kapoor joins

Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the praise showered upon him for his recently released movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In the midst of this acclaim, Shahid was spotted at the Delhi airport, accompanied by his adorable little munchkins, Misha and Zain. Acting as a devoted father, Shahid tenderly held his son's hand, and later, he was seen carefully tucking the children into the car.

Shahid Kapoor spotted at Delhi airport accompanied by kids Misha and Zain

On Friday, February 16, actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport in Delhi as he made his way through the bustling terminal. Shahid sported a casual yet stylish look, donning a white t-shirt paired with matching pants and a half jacket. His ensemble was completed with sleek black shoes, chic sunglasses, a trendy neck chain, and, of course, a face mask in adherence to safety protocols.

Accompanying Shahid was his son, Zain Kapoor, who sported a similar attire in black and amused himself by skating on his trolley wheels. Shahid didn't let go of his little one's hand until they reached the car, ensuring his safety every step of the way. Adding to the family outing was Shahid's daughter, Misha Kapoor, who joined them and was carefully assisted into the car by her vigilant father.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput, is currently in Delhi, suggesting that they are all en route to reunite as a family.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon dubs Dhak Dhak sequence in TBMAUJ as 'dream come true'; calls herself Madhuri Dixit’s ‘fan’