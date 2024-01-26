Agastya Nanda may just be one film old, but his fan following is only growing with each passing day. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. This film also saw the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. In the meantime, Agastya also made his Instagram debut recently. And, on the occasion of Republic Day 2024, he took to his Instagram to extend heartfelt wishes to his followers.

Agastya Nanda plays the Indian National Anthem on his harmonica

Taking to his Instagram stories, Agastya Nanda shared a video of him playing Jana Gana Mana on his harmonica. The actor who showed off his acting skills in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies appears to be seated on the lawn in the video. The actor is seen wearing a blue-colored collared tee and effortlessly playing the national anthem. He shared the video on his stories with a tricolor emoji.

Check out the video:

Agastya Nanda to play lead in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis

According to reports, Sriram Raghavan has cast Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal in the movie, while Dharmendra will portray his father, M L Khetarpal. Pinkvilla recently revealed that Agastya will begin filming for Ikkis in January 2024. The young actor has diligently attended acting workshops with Raghavan and received specialized training from acting coaches to refine his body language and embody the character of India's revered war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

Sriram Raghavan calls Agastya Nanda refreshingly normal

Recalling his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Sriram Raghavan said that when he first met Agastya Nanda, he was reminded of a young Amitabh Bachchan from his films like Saat Hindustani (1969) and Anand (1971). The director added that Agastya has a certain charm and he looks the part. Raghavan also expressed that he is looking forward to working with The Archies actor.

“He’s a guy who is refreshingly normal and there’s no bells and whistles. I have seen his The Archies and I loved the film, I loved his character and many other characters in the film. So I know he knows the process of the film and now I am looking at diving with him into more subjects,” Sriram told Film Companion.

