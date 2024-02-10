WATCH: Tiger Shroff twins with dad Jackie Shroff in style; Do not miss the plant

Tiger Shroff, the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, has garnered immense popularity in Bollywood as an action hero, particularly with hits like Heropanti and Baaghi. However, his recent films, including Munna Michael and Ganapath, fell short of box office expectations.

The father-son duo was recently photographed in town, donning white attire and denim jeans. Jackie Shroff, affectionately known as Jackie Dada, added a personal touch by carrying his cherished OG plant.

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff twin in white

Tiger Shroff and his father, Jackie Shroff, were spotted in the city and the duo were all smiles. Tiger looked dapper in a white vest. On the other hand, Jackie opted for a white shirt and denim jeans with his og plant.

Jackie Shroff recalls his old days

In an interview with PTI, Jackie Shroff emphasised that life doesn't guarantee everything to everyone, deeming it impossible. Reflecting on his past, he shared contentment in selling peanuts, putting up posters, working in a travel agency, and engaging in modeling before venturing into acting.

Jackie highlighted the significance he placed on every job, starting with humble beginnings before making his acting debut in Dev Anand's 1982 film Swami Dada, where he played a small role. The turning point in his career came with Subhash Ghai's Hero, propelling him into stardom.

Concluding his thoughts, Jackie affirmed, "I don't know any other way but that you just have to be happy, spread happiness, and lead a life that is beautiful. Mast mein raho, there will be tension in life."

Tiger Shroff on the work front

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff is set to appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar, slated for an Eid 2024 release. Since the movie's announcement, the makers have been building anticipation by sharing posters and behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film's shoot and sets.

