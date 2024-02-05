Murder Mubarak: Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan starrer whodunit's teaser introduces intriguing characters

One of the highly anticipated films Murder Mubarak had piqued everyone’s interest ever since its inception. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film had created a lot of noise around the collaboration between Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma. Nevertheless, the makers have finally treated the audience by officially making the announcement with an intriguing teaser as it unfolds with the introduction of more deets into the film.

Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Vijay Varma's Murder Mubarak teaser add anticipation

A while back, the makers of Murder Mubarak dropped its teaser that brings a fresh twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance. The film boasts of a stellar star cast consisting of Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. The teaser gives a dash of what happens when secrets and lies come to the surface and the story turns the spotlight on an array of suspects, portrayed by the exceptional cast.

In a 1:27 minute video, all the actors are skillfully seen adapting to their characters’ hidden motives. Leading the charge is Pankaj Tripathi, playing a non-traditional cop. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. “Itne saare colorful kirdaar, aur ye sab aapko badhai dene aaye hai - MURDER MUBARAK! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15th March, only on Netflix!,” wrote Sara Ali Khan in the caption while sharing the teaser on her social media handle.

Expressing delight over the film, director Homi Adajania in an official statement shared, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life.”

"This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunit,” he further added while expressing gratitude towards their collaboration with Netflix.

About Murder Mubarak

The upcoming mystery-thriller Murder Mubarak is helmed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films. A book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s Club You To Death, is scheduled to stream on Netflix from March 15.

