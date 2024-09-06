Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's newborn daughter looks like her father or mother? Actor's niece Anjini Dhawan reveals cute details

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child, a daughter earlier this year in June. The entire family has been on cloud nine since her arrival. Meanwhile, Varun’s niece Anjini Dhawan who is all set to make her debut with Binny and Family revealed that the little one resembles her father.

Anjini Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film, Binny and Family. During a recent conversation with Filmygyan, she was asked about a piece of advice she would want to give to the latest addition to the family, i.e. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s daughter.

In response to this, the debutant had a smile on her face and said, "From me, I think she just needs to be her own person. She is so small. She is one month old, what can I tell her? She is a doll, and she looks exactly like bhaiya that’s all I’d say."

Varun and Natasha got married in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy in February earlier this year with an adorable monochromatic picture. The post was captioned, “We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.” Months later, taking to his social media, Varun announced the arrival of their daughter on June 3, 2024.

For the unversed, Anjini Dhawan is the granddaughter of Anil Dhawan, the brother of David Dhawan. She is poised to make her debut with Binny and Family. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar in the key roles. The comedy-drama film is based on the generational gap. Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the movie is poised to release on September 20, 2024.

Varun Dhawan on the work front will be next seen in Raj& DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher, and more in key roles. The Indian adaptation of the American series will also be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

In addition to this, he also has Kalees' directorial Baby John in the pipeline. The hardcore action-entertainer also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. Backed by Jawan director Atlee, it will hit the theaters on December 25, 2024.

