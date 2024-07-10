Varun Dhawan kicked off his acting career with the 2012 movie Student of the Year. After that, there was no topping this young talent as he established his popularity with rom-coms, action, and dance films. He also received immense critical acclaim for his performances in dramas and thrillers. Apart from his versatility and dancing skills, Varun Dhawan’s dialogues also impressed the audience.

He has delivered some of the coolest dialogues in Bollywood along with lines that have an emotional impact. Let’s revisit some of the most memorable Varun Dhawan dialogues, which will immediately compel you to rewatch the films.

7 best Varun Dhawan dialogues that stole the show:



1. Kuch rishtey karzon ki tarah hote hai... unhe nibhana nahi, chukana padta hai

Movie: Kalank (2019)

A famous dialogue of Varun Dhawan from the movie Kalank, meaning, “Some relationships are like debts… they have to be repaid, not maintained,” is said by his character Zafar. Zafar is a blacksmith who uses Alia Bhatt’s character Roop in his mission to take revenge from his parents.

Kalank is a period drama directed by Abhishek Varman. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, it revolves around the lives of six people played by Varun, Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

2. Hum hamesha sochte the jis se shaadi karenge na hum, uski zindagi ban jayegi... par tumko dekhne ke baad humko aisa lagta hai ki jis se tumhari shaadi hogi na, uski zindagi ban jayegi

Movie: Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

The English translation of this popular Varun Dhawan dialogue is: “I always thought that if I marry someone, her life will be made... but after seeing you, I feel like whoever you marry, his life will be made.” It is uttered by his character Badrinath Bansal to Alia Bhatt’s Vaidehi Trivedi.

BKD, the second film in the Dulhania franchise, is directed by Shashank Khaitan. It follows the life of Badri who falls in love with Vaidehi and wishes to marry her but she has big dreams for her career.

3. Log kehte hai apne dushman ko maaf kar dena chahiye... main bhi yahi maanta hoon lekin unhe tadpa tadpa ke maarne ke baad

Movie: Badlapur (2015)

A ruthless Varun Dhawan dialogue, it means, “People say that one should forgive one's enemy... I also believe the same but only after k*lling them in a torturous way.” This dialogue is spoken by Varun’s character Raghu and gives a glimpse of his versatility.

In Badlapur, directed by Sriram Raghavan, Raghu is taking revenge on the culprits due to whom he lost his wife and son.

4. Bande perfect nahi hote... rishtey perfect hote hai

Movie: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

“People are not perfect...relationships are perfect,” is one of the most poignant dialogues of Varun Dhawan from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He tells this to Alia Bhatt’s Kavya in the Shashank Khaitan film.

HSKD, the first installment of the Dulhania franchise, is the love story of Humpty and Kavya. They meet when the latter visits Delhi to shop for her wedding lehenga ahead of her arranged marriage. They gradually develop feelings for each other.

5. Main dikhta hoon sweet, innocent, swami type ka na... lekin actually hoon bahut bade h*rami type ka

