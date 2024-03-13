WATCH: Yodha star Sidharth Malhotra gifts THIS to his little fan at Mumbai airport; proof he is kind-hearted

Sidharth Malhotra is all geared up for his upcoming release Yodha. The action-packed film which also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in pivotal roles will be released on March 15. The actor has been on a promotional spree for weeks now and traveling to various cities. Well, it was only yesterday that the team announced the launch of the Yodha comic series, and while returning to Mumbai, the Student Of The Year star handed over a copy to a fan.

Sidharth Malhotra hands Yodha comics to a fan

In the video, we can see Sidharth Malhotra arriving back in town. He looked dapper as he walked out of the airport in style. The moment he walked out of the gate his fans surrounded him for selfies. Amongst them was a kid who came running towards the actor for a picture. After clicking a picture with him, the actor turned towards his staff member to take a copy of Yodha's comic book and handed it over to the boy.

Talking about his attire, Sidharth wore a white tee with an orange print on it. He paired it with beige-colored pants and white shoes.

Check out the video:

Sidharth Malhotra on doing multiple patriotic roles and plans for romantic films

During a recent media interaction in Delhi, where the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Yodha were engrossed in promotions, Sidharth Malhotra addressed a question about his involvement in multiple patriotic projects, such as films Shershaah, Mission Majnu, and even his OTT series Indian Police Force.

In response, Sidharth shared that his inclination towards such roles seemed to have occurred by chance. He admitted to being particularly drawn to the allure of a uniform, expressing, “I think nothing looks better on a man than uniform whether it be any form of service in the country.”

Regarding romantic roles, Sidharth revealed that Yodha incorporates a subtle love story element, as hinted in the trailer. According to him, while the character is not entirely devoid of emotional depth, it doesn't unfold as a complete love story. Sidharth suggested, “But we are right here, promoting a Dharma Productions film so maybe you should ask Mr Karan Johar when is he making his next romantic film for me to do.”Sidharth highlighted that he wears a fictitious uniform in Yodha, having previously portrayed characters in military and police uniforms. In this film, they have created their own Yodha unit, allowing him to explore another version of the uniform.

About Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Alongside Sidharth Malhotra, the movie boasts the presence of actresses Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani in significant roles. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film centers around a high-stakes hijack scenario. It is set to hit the big screens on March 15, 2024.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Yodha. Apart from this the actor will reportedly collaborate with the Maddock production, Spider, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, followed by the real-life story with Meghna Gulzar for Junglee Pictures.

Apart from this Pinkvilla has also exclusively reported that Sidharth is in talks with Siddharth Anand for yet another action film. The yet untitled actioner will mark the directorial debut of Rohan Khambati, who has worked on some of the biggest action films of Hindi Cinema in different capacities throughout his career. He worked as the action designer on tentpole films like Jawan and Pathaan, whereas he was the AD on films like Pathaan, Dhoom 3, and Anjana Anjani among others.

