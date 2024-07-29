Welcome To The Jungle: Jackie Shroff to wear specially-designed costumes weighing 22 KG for his character

Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news of Jackie Shroff coming on board for the much-awaited movie Welcome To The Jungle. Presented by Base Industries Group under the production of Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the upcoming multi-starrer is directed by Ahmed Khan and the shooting of the same has now begun.

A latest scoop coming from the sets suggests that Jackie Shroff’s character outfit for this film weighs at least 22 Kg and is a one-of-a-kind specially designed costume.

Jackie Shroff’s outfit details in Welcome To The Jungle

Jackie Shroff has already shot two schedules for the movie and has a special costume team working to create his extravagant looks. While the details about his character remain under wraps, Shroff has elaborated costume line-up with each outfit weighing a minimum of 22 kgs designed by Anna Singh.

More about Jackie Shroff in Welcome To The Jungle

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Sanjay Dutt taking an exit from the movie which was followed by the news of Jackie Shroff filling the gap. However, there’s no case of replacement but the makers have simply reworked some character traits and recast several actors as per the story’s demand.

ALSO READ: Welcome to the Jungle’s Shreyas Talpade admits recovery post-heart attack is still in ‘progress’

Our source stated, “While Suniel Shetty will now be playing the role which was initially written for Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff has come on board to play the part that Suniel Shetty had signed on for.” For the unversed, Sanjay had backed out from the film after shooting for just one day on Madh Island only because of his health issues.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla’s source had disclosed because Dutt’s character had a lot of action in the movie, the seasoned star decided to walk out keeping his health on priority.

More about Welcome To The Jungle

This Ahmed Khan directorial will be a Christmas release this year and will mark the return of Akshay Kumar to the Welcome Franchise. As per the planned schedule, the movie is expected to wrap up by the end of July.

Other than Akshay, Suniel, and Jackie, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi in key roles.

ALSO READ: Anees Bazmee recalls having health constraints during Akshay Kumar’s Welcome shoot: 'My nose was bleeding'