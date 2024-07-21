WATCH: Jackie Shroff shows friend Anupam Kher his home amid nature; recalls time living at Teen Batti chawl

Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff are two veteran actors who share a wonderful bond outside of work. They are often seen revisiting each other and exchanging pleasantries during public events. A while ago, the two stars drove down to Shroff’s home outside of Mumbai, which boasts acres of lush green forest.

Enjoying the pleasant weather, the two stars spoke of the time when Jaggu Dada used to live at the Teen Batti chawl. Read on!

Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff spend time amid nature in the video

Nothing compares to feeling the gushing wind and enjoying the fresh, cold wind in an open area, away from the concrete jungle. Senior Bollywood stars Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff had this experience when they visited the latter’s natural abode outside of Mumbai.

Kher took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and dropped a video showcasing the wonderful time they spent in the green area. Standing at an elevated platform, the Uunchai actor recalled Shroff’s journey from living in a chawl in the Teen Batti area of Mumbai to owning this wonderful property.

He said in the video, “Mera dost Teen Batti me rehta tha, aaj pragati ki is waadi me. (My friend used to live in Teen Batti and now resides in this space)” calling the place “Jannat”.

To this, the Phone Bhoot responded that even that home was Jannat for him. He stated that back in the day, there was only greenery around, but now it has turned into a concrete jungle. “Thode din me yahan bhi dikhega (In some days, this place will also turn into that),” he said, asking Kher to bring his mother to his home amidst nature.

Watch the video below:

When Jackie Shroff recalled living in Mumbai chawl for 33 years

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Jackie Shroff spoke about spending 33 years of his life in his chawl in Mumbai. During the chat, he stated that even today, he gets a little emotional when he talks about his old house and the time he spent there.

Oftentimes, he also pays a visit to the tinny home and the area where he lived. He is so attached to his house that he has even thought of buying the same house. However, due to the extensive paperwork, he has postponed his plans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher is busy shooting for The Signature and Vijay 69, while Shroff will be next seen in Singham Again and Baby John.

