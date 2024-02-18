What is Dermatomyositis, rare condition that Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar succumbed to?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The sudden and tragic passing of actress Suhani Bhatnagar at such a tender age has sent shockwaves across the country. Suhani gained immense recognition for her portrayal of the young Babita Phogat in the 2016 blockbuster film Dangal, which also starred Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and others. According to reports, Suhani's parents revealed that she had been battling the rare disease Dermatomyositis. Here's everything you should know about this uncommon condition.

About the disease Dermatomyositis: its symptoms, causes, and treatment

According to the Mayo Clinic website, Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash. This condition can affect both adults and children, with a higher prevalence among females.

The signs and symptoms of dermatomyositis can manifest suddenly or gradually over time. The most common indicators include skin changes, such as an itchy and painful rash, often considered the initial symptom of the condition. Progressive muscle weakness typically affects both sides of the body and tends to worsen gradually.

The exact cause of dermatomyositis remains unknown, although it shares similarities with autoimmune disorders, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues. Genetic and environmental factors may also contribute to its development.

The website reveals that Dermatomyositis can lead to various complications, including breathing difficulties, swallowing problems, and the formation of calcium deposits. Additionally, it may predispose individuals to other conditions such as connective tissue diseases, cardiovascular disease, lung disease, and cancer.

While there is no cure for dermatomyositis, treatment aims to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. Therapeutic interventions can help alleviate the skin rash and restore muscle strength and function, leading to periods of symptom relief.

What Suhani Bhatnagar’s father revealed about her diagnosis

As reported by India Today, Suhani Bhatnagar's parents spoke to the media a day following her passing on February 16, shedding light on her battle with dermatomyositis. They disclosed that she had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS for ten days before her demise. Her father shared that the rare condition was diagnosed approximately two months prior when she began experiencing swelling in her hands, which later spread to other parts of her body.

According to her father, Suhani contracted a minor infection during her hospitalization, resulting in fluid accumulation, including in her lungs. He revealed that despite being put on ventilation, her oxygen levels plummeted significantly. The steroids administered to her further impacted her immune system. Suhani's father expressed, “Even after putting her on a ventilator, her oxygen level was very low, and then yesterday evening at 7 pm, the AIIMS doctors said ‘she is not more.’”

Dangal team mourning loss of Suhani Bhatnagar

Following the news of Suhani's passing, Aamir Khan's production house released a heartfelt statement on Instagram, expressing profound sorrow. It conveyed, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

Zaira Wasim, who portrayed young Geeta Phogat in Dangal, also shared her condolences, stating, "I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences."

Director Nitesh Tiwari expressed his shock and sadness, stating, “Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family.”

