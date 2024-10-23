What to watch this weekend: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif led Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's theatrical re-release to Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders

October is about to end in a week and the festive time is upon us. Naturally, there will be get-togethers and reunions in the coming week amid the Diwali celebration. While some choose to meet outdoors, others prefer to stay at house while enjoying their day with dose of entertainment. Now, if you are planning pre-Diwali get-togethers, Pinkvilla presents you with what you can watch this weekend. We have Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-led Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's theatrical re-release to Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders and more.

1. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Release Date: November 6, 2009

Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Upen Patel, Darshan Jariwala, and Smita Jaykar

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Genre: Romantic-comedy

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In Cinemas/Amazon Prime Video

Prem and Jenny are back in the cinemas! Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial venture, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is being re-released in theaters on October 25, 2024. Notably, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's film was originally released on November 6, 2009. It is now returning to the big screens after 15 years. The official Instagram handle of Tips Official shared the news with fans about its re-release. "Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas!" read the post.

2. The Buckingham Murders

Release Date: September 13, 2024

Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen

Director: Hansal Mehta

Genre: Crime-thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In Cinemas/Netflix

Starring Kareena Kapoor, The Buckingham Murders has an OTT release date. Hansal Mehta's directorial will be premiered on Netflix next month. The crime thriller hit the screens on September 13 this year. During the NDTV World Summit 2024, Kareena announced that her recently released film will be available to watch on Netflix from November 8, 2024. Kareena plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who investigates the case of a 10-year-old child's murder in Buckinghamshire.

3. Do Patti

Release Date: October 25, 2024

Star Cast: Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

Genre: Romantic-thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti will be released on Netflix on October 25, 2024. Starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh. Kriti plays the dual roles of twins, Saumya Sood and Shailee Sood in the romantic thriller. Kajol is cast as Vidya Jyothi, a cop in Kriti's debut production.

So, are you booking tickets for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani? If you don't wish to step out, you can watch The Buckingham Murders and Do Patti on Netflix.

