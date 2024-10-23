What to watch this weekend: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif led Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's theatrical re-release to Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders
Planning to keep yourself entertained this weekend? Don't miss booking your ticket for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. You can also watch The Buckingham Murders on Netflix.
October is about to end in a week and the festive time is upon us. Naturally, there will be get-togethers and reunions in the coming week amid the Diwali celebration. While some choose to meet outdoors, others prefer to stay at house while enjoying their day with dose of entertainment. Now, if you are planning pre-Diwali get-togethers, Pinkvilla presents you with what you can watch this weekend. We have Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-led Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's theatrical re-release to Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders and more.
1. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Release Date: November 6, 2009
Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Upen Patel, Darshan Jariwala, and Smita Jaykar
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
Genre: Romantic-comedy
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In Cinemas/Amazon Prime Video
Prem and Jenny are back in the cinemas! Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial venture, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is being re-released in theaters on October 25, 2024. Notably, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's film was originally released on November 6, 2009. It is now returning to the big screens after 15 years. The official Instagram handle of Tips Official shared the news with fans about its re-release. "Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas!" read the post.
2. The Buckingham Murders
Release Date: September 13, 2024
Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen
Director: Hansal Mehta
Genre: Crime-thriller
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In Cinemas/Netflix
Starring Kareena Kapoor, The Buckingham Murders has an OTT release date. Hansal Mehta's directorial will be premiered on Netflix next month. The crime thriller hit the screens on September 13 this year. During the NDTV World Summit 2024, Kareena announced that her recently released film will be available to watch on Netflix from November 8, 2024. Kareena plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who investigates the case of a 10-year-old child's murder in Buckinghamshire.
3. Do Patti
Release Date: October 25, 2024
Star Cast: Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh
Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi
Genre: Romantic-thriller
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti will be released on Netflix on October 25, 2024. Starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh. Kriti plays the dual roles of twins, Saumya Sood and Shailee Sood in the romantic thriller. Kajol is cast as Vidya Jyothi, a cop in Kriti's debut production.
So, are you booking tickets for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani? If you don't wish to step out, you can watch The Buckingham Murders and Do Patti on Netflix.
