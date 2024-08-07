What to watch this weekend: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt's Ghudchadi
Below are the releases spanning various genres, including comedy, romance, drama, thriller, fantasy, and more. Check out the list and get ready for a diverse viewing experience!
This upcoming weekend is filled with exciting movies and shows. The list is unmissable; from Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt's Ghudchadi, several new shows and movies are being released this weekend.
Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:
1. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
- Release Date: August 9, 2024
- Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill
- Director: Jayprad Desai
- Genre: Movie
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, reprising their roles as Rani and Rishu, are ready to make their best effort to move on from their past in the sequel. Sunny Kaushal joins the cast, bringing his distinct charm and a surprising twist to the story. The eagerly awaited sequel is directed by Jayprad Desai, with the script and co-production by Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films.
2. Ghudchadi
- Release Date: August 9, 2024
- Star Cast: Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, Khushalii Kumar
- Director: Binnoy K Gandhi
- Genre: Movie
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Parth Samthaan portrays a charismatic young man who encounters Khushalii Kumar during a business deal. Their romantic chemistry leads to their falling in love and deciding to marry. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, playing Parth's father, rekindles his romance with his former love, Raveena Tandon. As they begin to spend time together, they also choose to marry. The film explores which couple will tie the knot first—watch to find out!
3. Life Hill Gayi
- Release Date: August 9, 2024
- Star Cast: Vinay Pathak, Kusha Kapila, Diveyndu, Bhagyashree
- Director: Prem Mistry
- Genre: Movie
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Kusha Kapila, playing Kalki, and Divyenndu, as Dev, engage in a wild competition to renovate a hotel and secure their inheritance. Their dynamic as sibling rivals in Life Hill Gayi promises to be a delightful experience for their fans.
3. Gyaarah Gyaarah
- Release Date: August 9, 2024
- Star Cast: Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, Gaurav Sharma
- Director: Umesh Bist
- Genre: Series
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Raghav Juyal's character discovers a walkie-talkie and uses it to communicate with a cop, portrayed by Dhairya Karwa, in 1990. Together, they join forces in their quest for justice, with Kritika Kamra also joining them on this journey.