What to watch this weekend: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt's Ghudchadi

This upcoming weekend is filled with exciting movies and shows. The list is unmissable; from Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt's Ghudchadi, several new shows and movies are being released this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Release Date: August 9, 2024

August 9, 2024 Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill Director: Jayprad Desai

Jayprad Desai Genre: Movie

Movie Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, reprising their roles as Rani and Rishu, are ready to make their best effort to move on from their past in the sequel. Sunny Kaushal joins the cast, bringing his distinct charm and a surprising twist to the story. The eagerly awaited sequel is directed by Jayprad Desai, with the script and co-production by Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films.

2. Ghudchadi

Release Date: August 9, 2024

August 9, 2024 Star Cast: Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, Khushalii Kumar

Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, Khushalii Kumar Director: Binnoy K Gandhi

Binnoy K Gandhi Genre: Movie

Movie Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Parth Samthaan portrays a charismatic young man who encounters Khushalii Kumar during a business deal. Their romantic chemistry leads to their falling in love and deciding to marry. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, playing Parth's father, rekindles his romance with his former love, Raveena Tandon. As they begin to spend time together, they also choose to marry. The film explores which couple will tie the knot first—watch to find out!

3. Life Hill Gayi

Release Date: August 9, 2024

August 9, 2024 Star Cast: Vinay Pathak, Kusha Kapila, Diveyndu, Bhagyashree

Vinay Pathak, Kusha Kapila, Diveyndu, Bhagyashree Director: Prem Mistry

Prem Mistry Genre: Movie

Movie Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Kusha Kapila, playing Kalki, and Divyenndu, as Dev, engage in a wild competition to renovate a hotel and secure their inheritance. Their dynamic as sibling rivals in Life Hill Gayi promises to be a delightful experience for their fans.

3. Gyaarah Gyaarah

Release Date: August 9, 2024

August 9, 2024 Star Cast: Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, Gaurav Sharma

Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, Gaurav Sharma Director: Umesh Bist

Umesh Bist Genre: Series

Series Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Raghav Juyal's character discovers a walkie-talkie and uses it to communicate with a cop, portrayed by Dhairya Karwa, in 1990. Together, they join forces in their quest for justice, with Kritika Kamra also joining them on this journey.