Life Hill Gayi Trailer OUT: Divyenndu and Kusha Kapila play siblings turned rivals competing for family inheritance

Social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila, who was last seen in Bhumi Pednekar's 2023 film, Thank You For Coming, has become a household name in Bollywood. Kusha has now bagged her lead role in a web show titled Life Hill Gayi. She will share screen space with actor Divyenndu of Mirzapur fame in the Disney+Hotstar show.

The trailer of Life Hill Gayi was released on YouTube today (July 19) and it is a treat to watch.

Trailer of Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu-starrer Life Hill Gayi is out

On Friday, Disney+Hotstar took to YouTube to share the trailer of Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu's show, Life Hill Gayi. "Bhai behen ke jhagde, Dadu ki property aur dher saari comedy!" the caption reads.

The trailer begins with Kabir Bedi introducing us to Hotel Good Morning Woods Villa, an abandoned property in a village, Panchmoli. Bedi's character challenges his grandchildren, Kusha and Divyenndu's characters, to restore it.

"Jo bhi zyada kamyaab hoga, use main apni poori jaidaad doonga (The one who will be successful will inherit his whole property)," Bedi as the grandfather says.

Kusha as Kalki and Divyenndu as Dev indulge in a crazy race to revamp the hotel to acquire the inheritance. Kusha and Divyenndu's camaraderie as siblings turned rivals in Life Hill Gayi will be a treat to their fans.

In a scene, Kusha says, "Mujhe ye hotel subah tak itna clean chahiye ki aisa large ki Diwali ho (I want this hotel to look like as if we are celebrating Diwali)."

WATCH THE FULL TRAILER OF LIFE HILL GAYI HERE:

Here's how netizens are reacting to its trailer

Many netizens dropped their reactions to the trailer of Life Hill Gayi on YouTube. A fan wrote, "Finally kuch tagda aa ra comedy genre me (sic)."

"It' s a refreshing series," a comment reads. "Looks something interesting..Munna Bhaiya & Kusha both talented actors together," a fan wrote.

"It looks like a really light hearted series to watch," reads one of the comments.

More about Life Hill Gayi

Vinay Pathak plays the role of Kusha and Divyenndu's on-screen father in Life Hill Gayi. Mukti Mohan is cast as Divyenndu's love interest. Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree also appears in the 2-minute 15-second trailer.

The web show will start streaming on August 9.

