When Govinda and David Dhawan replaced Saroj Khan with Ganesh Acharya to choreograph THIS Coolie No.1 song

Govinda collaborated with David Dhawan in several movies from the 90s era. Apart from comedy, Govinda was quite popular for his dance moves in his films. The credit goes to ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya who worked with him in 150 movies. Ganesh recently recalled how Govinda and David replaced late choreographer Saroj Khan with him in Coolie No. 1 (1995).

During a new podcast of Friday Talkies, Ganesh Acharya reminisced how he was approached to choreograph Husn Hai Suhana, the popular song from Coolie No. 1. The track featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Acharya recalled the times when ace choreographers Saroj Khan and Chinni Prakash were quite famous in the industry. However, Govinda and David Dhawan were keen to give him the opportunity.

"Producer Ramesh Taurani chahte the ki itna bada hit gaana woh karein. Govinda aur David Dhawan chahte the ki ye gaana main karun. (Producer Ramesh Taurani wanted Saroj ji to do such a big hit track. Govinda and David Dhawan wanted me to do this song)," the Coolie No. 1 choreographer said.

Ganesh Acharya further revealed that whenever producer Ramesh Taurani would fix dates with Saroj Khan, Govinda and David Dhawan would say that they were unavailable.

Ahead of the film release, the choreographer remembered that the actor-director duo suggested those particular four dates when Saroj and Chinni were unavailable. Then, they recommended Acharya's name to the producer while stating that he was free and would do it.

Ganesh Acharya also recalled how he met Govinda after his sister advised him to work with the actor while suggesting that his dancing style would suit the latter. However, it wasn't an easy job. Acharya shared that he would wait outside Govinda's building for six months when the actor was one of the biggest stars of his time.

Govinda later asked Acharya to choreograph a song for his film, Prem Shakti, the 1994 release. The choreographer was allotted two days to shoot and the actor would show up for one hour each day. However, Acharya managed to finish the song in two hours, leaving a positive impression on Govinda.

Ganesh Acharya worked as a choreographer in several Govinda movies including Saajan Chale Sasural, Chhote Sarkar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hadh Kar Di Aapne and many more.

