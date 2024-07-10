EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are reuniting for the fourth time after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No.1 for an out-and-out comic caper. Soon after, we reported that the film will feature Mrunal Thakur and Sreeleela as the female leads and the makers are on the verge of bringing together some of the most celebrated comic artists on the screen alongside the trio of Varun, Mrunal, and Sreelela.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's next titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Ramesh Taurani production had been titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. “It’s a quirky title in sync with the world that David Dhawan is looking to create with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sreelela. It’s a fun family entertainer with the love triangle of the trio at the centre. David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original, and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film went on floors with a schedule in Mumbai today. “Varun is shooting today with Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait. The entire ensemble will be coming together as the journey progresses. Get ready for a typical David Dhawan comedy with colours, music and a big star-cast,” the source concluded.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to release on October 2, 2025

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani under his banner, TIP Entertainment, and is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025. Before the comic caper, Varun will be seen in the Murad Khetani and Atlee produced, Baby John on Christmas 2024, followed by the Karan Johar-produced Sunny Sanskari Ki Dulhania on April 19, 2025. The Shashank Khaitaan directorial brings together Varun and Janhvi Kapoor. For those unaware, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a chartbuster from the 90s from David Dhawan's own directorial, Biwi No. 1 featuring Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen.

