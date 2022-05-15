Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: SRK & Ganesh Acharya’s song for Dunki; Sara & Janhvi in Koffee with Karan 7

SRK’s song with Ganesh Acharya

Shah Rukh Khan recently shot for a larger-than-life, fun number for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song shoot went on for four days, and features some unique steps that Acharya is popularly known for. It’s an entertaining number, shot on a large scale and SRK has gone all out for it. It was shot on a village set in Mumbai’s Filmcity Studio.

Sara and Janhvi team up for Koffee with Karan 7

In one of the early episodes of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be making an appearance together. The two have been holidaying and posting ample hang out videos on social media and it’s this chemistry that the filmmaker and his team are looking to explore in this fun filled episode, which will air sometime in June 2022.

Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's film to roll in 2023

While it was earlier reported that Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's film might roll by the end of 2022, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad informed that the movie will go on the floors in 2023. “Sometime next year, first half. This year Mahesh Babu is busy with another movie. It’s with Mr Trivikram Srinivas, he is directing a movie for Mahesh Babu,” Prasad had exclusively told Pinkvilla.

Summer 2023 gets crowded

It’s just Summer 2022, and things are already getting hotter for next year with some of the biggest films gearing up for a release in the span of April to May. Bawaal fronted by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for an April 7, 2023 release. Prabhas’s action thriller - Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, will arrive on April 14. In April 2023, Salman Khan will be looking to roar at the box office with Tiger 3, and one of the biggest beasts of Summer 2023 would be Allu Arjun fronted Pushpa 2.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 schedule

A source in the know informed that KKK 12 host Rohit Shetty along with all the contestants will leave for South Africa around May 27th, and will be there for approximately 55 days - till the mid of July. All the contestants will also meet up once for a meeting in Mumbai before they leave for KKK 12’s shoot, and will quarantine for four days in Cape Town before they start filming for the show.

