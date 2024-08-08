When Salman Khan didn't judge Cyrus Broacha despite being in state of hangover during interview, 'The only person who understood...'

Salman Khan, who is one of the popular stars in the Hindi cinema, is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Sikandar. Salman has been grabbing headlines for his house firing case these days. Amidst this, an anecdote from his 2008 film, Yuvvraaj, has caught our attention on the Internet about how he didn't judge comedian, Cyrus Broacha's drunken state in one of his interviews.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Cyrus Says, Cyrus Broacha shared his experience about interviewing Salman Khan in a hangover state as the comedian got drunk the previous night.

Cyrus recalled that he was out until 3 am and received a call from Salman's secretary to schedule the interview in the morning. "They woke me up and made me leave at 9 in the morning. I was so hungover," the comedian said.

Cyrus further remembered stopping at a biryani eatery and how he threw up there. "I had to vomit there. The only person who understood what I was going through was Salman Khan. No judgement," he added.

Actor Cyrus Sahukar, who was the guest on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, expressed that Salman Khan has been "super nice" to the comedian.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Yuvvraaj also starred Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, and Mithun Chakraborty. The film was released in 2008.

On the work front, Cyrus Broacha is best known for his MTV show, Bakra which ran for eight years on the channel. He has worked in movies like 99 and The Shaukeens. Cyrus appeared as himself in Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Roy in 2015.

On April 14 this year, two gunmen fired gunshots at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. In July, the Mumbai Crime Branch filed a 1,735-page chargesheet for which Salman recorded a detailed statement about the firing at his house.

As per its copy accessed by India Today, Salman acknowledged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in the gunshots firing case. Khan stated that Lawrence carried out the firing through his gang members.

According to reports, an accused in the case, recently claimed that he was influenced by the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's "principles". The accused filed a bail plea before a special court in Mumbai on Monday, PTI reported.

He also stated that Bishnoi has been wrongly named in the Salman Khan house firing case and the gangster has "no roles to play" in the attack. The accused further claimed that he fired gunshots only to scare Salman over his 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's directorial venture, Tiger 3, the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, the film released in 2017. The 2023 movie also featured Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Salman's other notable movies include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Wanted, Kick, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Sultan, Bodyguard, Tere Naam and many more.

His upcoming movie, Sikandar, is directed by ace filmmaker AR Murgadoss. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal last year, is paired with Salman in the movie. It also features Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar in crucial roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar is scheduled to be released on Eid 2025. Are you excited to watch the film?

