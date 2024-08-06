Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting felt like 'amusement park' says Raghav Juyal; recalls it required him 'to be on the set, have fun'

Raghav Juyal is currently basking in the success of the action-thriller Kill. He also appeared in Salman Khan's 2023 action-comedy, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and received praise. In a recent interview, Raghav shared that while filming these two very different genre films simultaneously, he had different experiences. Sharing the experience, the actor mentioned that he had a lot of fun shooting Salman starrer.

In an interview with India Today, Raghav Juyal shared that Kill and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were completely different shootings. He said that both their worlds were so different and the shooting style was also not the same. While sharing that, Raghav further said that he had to finish shooting some portions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan while starting filming Kill.

Recalling the shooting days, Raghav said, "One was a Salman Khan film, and another was driven by the story, for which I prepared for nine months. One just required me to be on the set, have fun, do as Salman sir says, and come back home. That film was like an amusement park for me."

He further mentioned that while shooting for Salman's film, they had the script like hot and fresh pakoras and everything was being improvised on the set.

In the same interview, Juyal called his mother 'a bit critical;' as she critiques his performance. After watching Nawabzaade and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she told him that she did not enjoy his performances. However, his mother loved his acting in Kil. He shared, "After watching Kill, she said, 'This was not you Raghav.' She was happy with that performance."

Meanwhile, on July 16, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram account and issued a clarification over Lakshya starrer Kill's remake rights amid the ongoing speculation about the film's Indian remakes.

The statement read, "Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film Kill to rest - we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet" and captioned the post, "Clarification regarding the remake rights of our film, KILL"

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill was released on July 5.

