When Salman Khan jokingly shot Shah Rukh Khan with a gun on Karan Arjun sets; Rakesh Roshan recalls, ‘They first argued with each other…’

Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 film Karan Arjun, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is widely regarded as one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. Behind the scenes, however, the atmosphere was far from typical. In fact, there was an incident when Salman jokingly fired a gun at his co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, director Rakesh Roshan recalled the incident and shared that 'They first argued with each other and enacted the whole thing'. Roshan then scolded them and advised them not to pull such pranks on set.

Salman Khan did indeed shoot Shah Rukh Khan on set, but it wasn't with a real firearm. Instead, it was a blank gun borrowed from the movie's action director. As part of a prank, Salman staged a fake fight with SRK, leading to the dramatic moment.

In a past interview, Salman shared that after being ‘shot,’ Shah Rukh performed a somersault and collapsed to the ground, while director Rakesh Roshan's hands began to shake in surprise.

In a recent conversation with Galatta India, Rakesh recalled the incident that took place on the Karan Arjun set. The director mentioned that Shah Rukh and Salman had a heated argument, during which they staged the entire scenario, with the crew watching.

Rakesh shared, “I remember I said aise mat kia karo yaar. Yeh koi mazak hai? (Don’t do this. Is this a joke?) This is a very serious thing. Someone might get a shock and die on the set. But they were kids at that time.”

Meanwhile, in an old interview, Salman had claimed that this off-camera performance by Shah Rukh was even better than his portrayal of Arjun in their film.

Upon its release, the fantasy action film not only dominated the box office but also became an 'all-time blockbuster.' A key factor in its success was the remarkable casting of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, two of the nation's biggest stars, who appeared together onscreen for the first time. Fans were thrilled to see the duo unite, battling the specters of their past.

The movie also starred Kajol, Amrish Puri, Rakhee Gulzar, and Mamta Kulkarni in lead roles. Now, Karan Arjun is making a return to theaters on November 22, 2024.

