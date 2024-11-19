EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna groove to Eid and Holi songs in Sikandar

Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screen during the Eid 2025 period with the Sajid Nadiadwala produced Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is presently on floors with a marathon schedule in Hyderabad in the presence of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi among others. Around 50 percent of the shoot is already wrapped up, and the makers are looking to call it a wrap by January 2025. And now, we have an exclusive update on Sikandar.

According to sources close to the development, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss along with Pritam have locked and shot for 2 chartbuster numbers in Sikandar. “Sikandar is a celebration and the core idea of Salman, Sajid, and Murugadoss was to come up with an upbeat album for the Eid 2025 release. Earlier in the month, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna have shot for two dance numbers set against the backdrop of Eid and Holi for Sikandar,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the Eid song has the vibe of Qawali, whereas the Holi song celebrates love with colors. “The two songs are expected to be instant chartbusters as everyone on the sets was grooving through the shoot. Salman also feels that the two compositions are among the best of Pritam. The entire Sikandar team is confident on delivering an album that’s remembered for a long time,” the source added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two stylish action sequences have already been shot and the team will be shooting two more in the time to come. “Action of Sikandar has a new flavour and the audience are on for a surprise once Sajid Nadiadwala decides to unleash the film with visuals. Apart from these two dance numbers, two more songs – including a romantic number – is underworks. The remaining songs of Sikandar will be shot in January,” the source concluded.

After calling it a wrap on Sikandar, Salman Khan moves onto his next with Atlee, which is presently in the writing stage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar owns 50 percent IP of Singh Is Kinng; Part 2 can’t be made without the Khiladi’s consent