Hrithik Roshan would travel by bus, train and share room with 4 people on Karan Arjun set reveals Rakesh Roshan: ‘I told him to join…’

Rakesh Roshan is currently gearing up for the re-release of his cult-classic film, Karan Arjun, led by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The veteran filmmaker’s son and actor Hrithik Roshan was an AD on the film. Recently, the filmmaker revealed how his son would travel by train or bus and share a room with 4 people on the movie sets.

In a recent conversation with Indian Express' SCREEN, Rakesh Roshan revealed that his son, Hrithik Roshan, had a chance to go abroad for further studies. However, when the filmmaker asked him about his choice, the War 2 actor stated that he wanted to be an actor. In response to this, the Karan Arjun director advised him to assist someone, but he stated that he wanted to join him only.

“But I made him a little uncomfortable. Even though we had breakfast at the same table while going to the studio I went in the car and he came by bus, on the way back also this would happen. He had to travel by train with the unit and stay with them in a room shared by four people. He went that way for three films, just not one,” the Karan Arjun director said.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, the director also revealed how Hrithik contributed to Karan Arjun and admitted that then, he didn't see his son as an actor. He would treat him as an assistant but “a very intelligent assistant.” Roshan mentioned that he would discuss every scene with him and used to take his point of view.

“And he did give me a lot of inputs regarding how the screenplay should be, how this shot should be; he was very into it. So he helped me a lot; actually, he was a right-hand man to me,” said Roshan.

Nearly a week back, Hrithik Roshan went nostalgic as he reacted to the re-release of Karan Arjun. He shared the trailer on his X and remembered, "That afternoon in 1992 ( I think) when we were all sitting around dads living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room ( sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went “ ek idea aaya “ and he went on to tell us how he saw the beats of the interval fight sequence , and as he talked , his emotions escalated and at the height of the crescendo in his mind he shouted “ and then he screams भाग अर्जुन !!!! bhaaaaaag अर्जुन !!!!"

"And me as a 17 year old experienced my first jolt of audience euphoria !!! My hair stood on ends, the room was applauding like in a movie theatre ! And I was addicted from that day onwards !! And that’s also when I knew in my bones that this movie was going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!! 30 years later, I cannot wait to witness the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from November 22nd 2024," he further added.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 1995-released film, Karan Arjun starred Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Rakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri, and more in key roles.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production, the film is poised to be released in the theaters this Friday, i.e. November 22, 2024.

