When Shah Rukh Khan was uncomfortable wearing 'bright tight garments' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Karan Johar shares unmissable anecdotes

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998. Directed by Karan Johar, despite flaws in the storyline, the romantic comedy is still cherished till date for its evergreen songs, entertaining dialogues, and of course the bright costumes. Remember how SRK's character Rahul Khanna sported tight tees and jeans in the first half of the movie? Director Karan Johar shared unmissable anecdotes including the one when Shah Rukh Khan was uncomfortable wearing 'bright tight garments' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

A while ago post-midnight (September 21), Karan Johar took to Instagram to share an old video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about his most embarrassing moment on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

"The most embarrassing moment is the costumes that I have to wear when I am playing the young guy, mujhe lagta hai meri jeans zyada tight hai, T-shirt zyada tight hai (I feel that my jeans and T-shirt are tight) and I am supposed to play the college stud in my youth. I have to say, walk, and talk, and do certain things which I am embarrassed to..." SRK says in the clip.

King Khan also talks about a scene which wasn't kept in the final cut of the 1998 film. Shah Rukh refers to the shooting sequence where Rahul drops his basketball from the back and it passes through the basket.

KJo accompanied the clip with a lengthy note about SRK's costumes in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai being "fashion-relevant" today. The director then recalled Shah Rukh wearing tight costumes in KKHH.

Advertisement

"Bhai (SRK) was so uncomfortable in those bright tight garments and yet pulled them off with main fashion core energy!" read an excerpt from his post. The filmmaker also reminisced about the basketball scene saying, "I remember whilst shooting the basketball sequence I kept calling it “a goal” till bhai took me aside and whispered “it’s a basket” and I looked around for one till the penny dropped!! #memories #the90s," read his post further.

Take a look at the post here:

Karan's post has taken all the fans into nostalgia mode. Here's how they are reacting to it:

Shah Rukh Khan truly aced his looks as a college stud in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. What do you think?

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan admitted that someone needs to be ‘pagal’ to portray Aman’s character in SRK-Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai