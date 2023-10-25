EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar says he would 'correct gender politics' if he had chance to remake Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai recently clocked 25 glorious years of release. The makers have re-released the film to celebrate 25 years of the film. Now, the director of the film Karan Johar who recently graced our Pinkvilla Masterclass, opened up on various topics and also answered some interesting fans' questions. During the interactive session, the director revealed what changes he would make if he had the chance to remake Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

During the exclusive interaction with us, a fan asked Karan Johar what made the director say Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was an "unusually silly" movie in one of the previous interviews. Sharing a light smile, the director said, "Yeah I got a lot of hate for that. It's like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai lived an emotional legacy and it had so much nostalgia. But the thing is (laughs) is that if you really look at the story as I said what I said about innocence and conviction it operates beautifully as an example with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. When I have children they are nearly seven and I start reading letters out to them, I'm not sure how proactive they will be and they definitely not go after that to find some lost love of mine. They won't have that comprehension.

He said, "Plus, how did this dying Rani know that 8 years later Kajol would remain unmarried and in no relationship? It was like I couldn't understand what that first or second or third letter must have said."

Speaking about changes he would make if he had a chance to remake Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he further added, "Now that we're speaking the language of the woke world, it's the gender politics of the film are not something I'm very proud of. I feel like if I had to make Kuch Kuch Hota Hai again, I would correct the gender politics with life, time, experience, and evolution I've understood, how important it is as to what we show on celluloid, the communication is so critical so I may have used the word silly in an unfavorable manner, I didn't mean it like that. I meant that the film has some logical as well as some inappropriate parts in terms of gender politics that I wish were different."

Speaking about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the romantic drama film tells the story of a complicated love triangle of three college-going students Rahul Khanna (played by SRK), Anjali Sharma (played by Kajol), and Tina Malhotra (played by Rani Mukherji). Salman Khan as Aman Mehra made a special appearance in the film.

