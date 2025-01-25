Saif Ali Khan Attack: Police to conduct facial recognition test on accused; suspect’s dad seeks help from Bangladeshi foreign ministry

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence and spent five days in Lilavati Hospital recovering. The suspect, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested in Thane on January 19, 2025, while allegedly attempting to escape to Bangladesh. Authorities are set to conduct a facial recognition analysis, as informed to the court. The suspect's father seeks help from Bangladeshi foreign ministry.

As per a report in ETimes, Shariful Fakir, arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence on January 16, will undergo a digital facial recognition test (FRT) at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina. The test aims to verify if Shariful matches the individual seen in CCTV footage climbing from the 6th to the 11th floor of Satguru Sharan and fleeing between 1:30 am and 2:30 am.

Police have submitted blood samples, stained clothing from both the victim and the accused, and other evidence from the crime scene to FSL. Investigators also recovered his driving license, Bangladeshi ID cards stored on his phone, and records of money transfers to his family in Bangladesh.

As per the portal, an officer said, "Facial recognition should match the face captured by CCTV footage at Saif's building. Forensic examiners will consider the overall shape and structure of the face during the analysis."

On Friday, authorities informed the Bandra court that Shariful had been uncooperative during the investigation. The court extended his custody by five days, allowing additional time for the FRT.

This test will analyze his facial features from various angles and compare them with CCTV footage from multiple locations to confirm his identity.

Meanwhile, as per a report in The Hindu, the father of the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Mr. Ruhul, has made notable statements regarding the situation. He expressed his intention to approach the Bangladeshi foreign ministry and seek assistance from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for his son's release.

Mr. Ruhul revealed that he discovered his son's arrest through Facebook and news channels, claiming that he had not been contacted by law enforcement about the matter.

