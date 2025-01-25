2 years of Pathaan: 5 best moments from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer that still ensure goosebumps

After staying away from the big screen for a while, Shah Rukh Khan returned with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The 2023 action-thriller, starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, was well-received by the audience, eventually breaking records at the box office.

The blockbuster movie became a rage among fans—and rightfully so. Those who watched the entertainer in cinemas would agree that it was an experience like no other. Several moments from the film received thunderous applause from the audience.

5 epic moments from Pathaan that made Shah Rukh Khan’s movie a hit:

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s first glimpse on the big screen

After a career hiatus of five years, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with Pathaan. His fans were so excited to watch their superstar on the big screens again that they flocked to cinema halls and waited for hours in the queue to get the first day, first show tickets of the mass entertainer. Hence, when SRK finally made his first appearance on 70 mm, his fans gave him a well-deserved thunderous welcome.

2. Nandini and her team’s emotional sacrifice for the country

Pathaan and his team arrived at the Indian Institute of Contagious Diseases (IICD) and were immediately struck with concern when Jim revealed that a deadly virus had escaped from his lab. To stop the virus from spreading any further, Nandini, portrayed by Dimple Kapadia, and her team made the courageous decision to give their lives for the sake of the nation.

Before they passed, she urged Pathaan to seek vengeance for their sacrifice and ensure justice was served against the villain. In a poignant moment, the hero paid tribute to Nandini and her team for their extraordinary bravery, recognizing them as true national heroes. This heartfelt scene moved many viewers to tears, filling them with pride for the team's valor.

3. Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham locking horns

In one of the scenes where Jim attacks the scientists in Dubai, Pathaan rushes to rescue them. The high-octane chase through the streets of Dubai had hearts racing. It was already well-known that John Abraham was playing the role of Jim, the antagonist, in the film. However, when he removed his helmet and revealed his face for the first time, the audience couldn’t stop hooting and cheering.

The chase didn’t end with the blast of Pathaan’s car. It escalated to a fight on the roof of a Hummer, then onto a moving truck. The entire sequence was breathtaking and remains one of the most epic scenes in the movie.

4. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s romantic reunion

Remember when Rubina (played by Deepika Padukone) revealed she needed Pathaan’s help to get Rakht Beej? Well, after being rescued by the stunning fight, Pathaan asks her why she saved him. Rubina didn’t miss the opportunity to flirt with him, lauding his good looks and making the macho man blush. Their flirtatious conversation definitely made the audience go ‘woah’. Their sizzling dance-off in the song Besharam Rang was another seeti-maar moment in the movie.

5. Salman Khan’s cameo appearance as Tiger

This list is incomplete without mentioning Salman Khan’s special appearance as Tiger. The moment bhaijaan took over the screen, the audience went berserk. Needless to say, their power-packed performance on a running train was the highlight of the action-thriller. Tiger rescuing Pathaan was a game-changing move that further helped SRK’s character to unmask Rubina and her cunning plan.

As Pathaan completes 2 years of its release, these epic moments are sure to make you rewatch the film!

