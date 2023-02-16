EXCLUSIVE: It’s going to be Salman Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan as Aditya Chopra plans a Tiger v/s Pathaan film

On August 15, 2012, Salman Khan took charge as Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathore in Ek Tha Tiger, and followed it up with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. A year later, in 2019, Hrithik Roshan made an impact as agent Kabir in War. All the three films proved to be huge blockbusters and also highest grossing film of the respective years. In the same time frame Aditya Chopra had locked an independent spy film, Pathaan, with Shah Rukh Khan in lead. The success of three spy films motivated the visionary producer to come up with the first ever Spy Universe of Indian Cinema with the biggest names of the Indian Film Industry. All three YRF Spy Universe films are now the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema! The crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe started with Pathaan, which saw a union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an action-packed scene celebrating the aura of these two superstars. This Diwali, Salman Khan returns as Tiger in Tiger 3 and the film has an extended cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.

Aditya Chopra locks the first draft of Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan two hero film Coming to the point, on July 5, 2022 - (Read Here), Pinkvilla was the first to report that Yash Raj Films is planning to make the biggest action film of Indian cinema with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in lead. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the two-hero film is on track as planned and the basic story too has been locked.

“The plot of this epic two hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan’s since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe,” revealed a trade source. It's going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in YRF Spy Universe When prodded to share more details on this biggest Indian film, the source added, “It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe.”

While a team at YRF is presently working on the post production and VFX of Tiger 3, all the energies on the creative front are invested in locking the screenplay of this Tiger v/s Pathaan film, which will be this union of SRK and Salman on a two-hero film after 30 years (Karan Arjun release in 1995). The actors in YRF Spy Universe Apart from SRK and Salman, the YRF Spy Universe also has superstar Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, who will also cross path with Pathaan and Tiger at some point of time. The franchise has two female protagonists too – Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and Rubai (Deepika Padukone) – and Shridhar Raghavan, in an official interaction with Pinkvilla, had not ruled out the possibility of a probable crossover between the two female protagonists too. The fan-favourite anti-heroes John Abraham (Jim) and Tiger Shroff (Khalid) too are a part of this spy universe. Having the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema on board, and many more to be added in the time to come, the YRF Spy Universe is all set to dominate Indian Cinema for the coming years.

