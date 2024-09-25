Yami Gautam shares first life update after welcoming son Vedavid with Aditya Dhar; ‘Colourful burp-clothes, some sunshine and trees’

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their first child earlier this year in May. The couple made the special announcement on social media. Recently, the actress for the first time has given a life update after embracing motherhood.

Today, on September 25, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning photo of herself. The picture exuded simplicity and serenity that has been defining her beautiful phase as a new mother. She was seen sitting on a chair in a breathtaking mountainous location and lush green trees. The glow on the new mom’s face was unmissable as she flashed a bright smile basking in warm sunlight.

Yami wrapped a warm shawl around her and tied her hair in a ponytail. She was seen holding burp cloths in her hands; which perfectly captured the essence of her motherhood amidst nature’s tranquillity. Rightly giving her current life update, the actress captioned the post, "Lately life has been about colourful burp-clothes, some sunshine & trees(accompanied by a wave and a red-heart emoji) #grateful".

Take a look

As one can anticipate, the actress’ fans were elated to see Yami back on social media after a long time. A fan wrote, "So nice to see you again". Another fan commented, "The Angel is back" while a third fan gushed, "What a view." In addition to this, several internet users couldn’t stop going gaga over the beauty of Mother Nature and several complimented new mom's ‘pretty smile.’

Yami and Aditya worked together on the National Award-winning film, Uri-The Surgical Strike, released in 2019. Later, they got married in a low-key intimate wedding ceremony in 2021, and three years later, the couple announced the arrival of their baby son, Vedavid, in May 2024.

On the work front, Yami was last seen in Article 370, the film directed by her husband Aditya Dhar.

Meanwhile, her husband Aditya Dhar announced his collaboration for the next big film with Ranveer Singh. The film boasts a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in the key roles. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

