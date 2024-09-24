Shah Rukh Khan has 'good manners', Gurdas Maan recalls working with superstar in Veer Zaara: 'Usne jab jhappi paa ke mainu uthaya na...'

'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan often receives appreciation for his humble nature, witty humor, and articulated thoughts in the Hindi film industry. Many B-Town celebrities including actor Riteish Deshmukh, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and actor Raghav Juyal have praised SRK for seeing off his guests until they board their cars. Popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan recently expressed that Shah Rukh has good manners and recalled how the superstar hugged him during the filming of Veer Zaara.

During a new interview with TV9 Digital, Gurdas Maan reminisced about working with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Yash Chopra's 2004 film, Veer Zaara. Gurdas heaped praise on SRK for how respectful the superstar was to him.

"Usne jab jhappi paa ke mainu uthaya na toh maza (aa gaya) tha, aisa pyaar-satkaar karne wala funkaar...Mujhe gaadi mein le jaake jo peena tha khaana tha wo khilaaya aur gaadi tak bithake gaya (I loved the way he hugged me. The way he showed his love and hospitality towards me [was commendable]. He took me to his car and whatever I wished to eat or drink, he organized everything for me and dropped me off at my car)," Maan said.

Further elaborating on it, Gurdas Maan added that Shah Rukh has respect and manners and that's what makes him a true artist. For the unversed, Maan crooned Aisa Des Hai Mera along with Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, and Preetha Mazumdar. The veteran folk singer also sang the track, Lodi with Mangeshkar and Narayan.

Gurdas Maan is regarded as one of the most influential Punjabi singers of all time. In 2015, Maan collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for the song, Ki Banu Dunia Da for MTV Coke Studio India.

Coming back to Veer Zaara, the 2004 film was re-released in theaters on September 13, 2024. The epic romantic drama movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji. The story revolves around two lovers, Veer Pratap Singh and Zaara Hayaat Khan belonging to India and Pakistan respectively who get reunited after decades. It also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Divya Dutta in crucial roles.

