Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 4 India Box Office: Ranbir and Deepika's movie registers BIGGER Monday than opening day; Nets Rs 1.50 crore

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has received a cult status among cinephiles. Even after more than a decade, fans still cherish this light-hearted movie which is packed with romance, friendship, and drama. Backed by Dharma Productions, it takes you to the journey of life about navigating through relationships while focusing on dreams. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the 2013 film made a solid comeback in theaters on January 3, 2025 and continues to score well at the box office.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Earns Rs 1.5 Crore On Day 4; Total Reaches Rs 7.75 Crore

Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opened to Rs 1.10 crore at the box office on the first day of its re-release. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer witnessed a jump of 100 percent as it earned Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday. The business rose even more on Sunday as it collected Rs 2.85 crore.

On Monday, the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama fetched Rs 1.50 crore, bringing its cume collection to Rs 8 crore.

Day-Wise Collections Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release So Far:

Days Net Collections Friday Rs 1.10 crore Saturday Rs 2.25 crore Sunday Rs 2.85 crore Monday Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 7.75 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Still Strikes The Chord; All Set To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club

Initially, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release had limited screens and opened with 700 shows in India in 2025. Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, the 2013 popular movie now has 2100 shows as the count rose on Sunday with the audience flocking in theaters to relive more than a decade-old commercial entertainer.

During its previous re-release in 2024, Ayan Mukerji's directorial fetched Rs 1.25 crore. Now after its second re-release this year, the total collection of the blockbuster film stands at Rs 187 crore. Karan Johar's production venture is now inching towards Rs 200 crore club at the Indian box office.

The successful re-releases of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani proves that the audience look for wholesome experience through good romantic comedies. It is also a signal that there is a need to reinvent the content being produced in Hindi cinema which mainly includes overdose of action movies.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

