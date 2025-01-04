Box Office: From YJHD to Tummbad; Biggest Hindi re-releases

Box office plays an important role in an overall success of a certain movie. Lately, we have witnessed Pushpa 2 setting new benchmarks in the Indian cinema. Despite being a Telugu film, it has worked well at the Hindi box office too. Similarly, Mufasa: The Lion King is scoring well in Hindi markets. Amid the new films running in theaters, the filmmakers have been re-releasing their movies on the big screens, while making the audience go into the nostalgia mode.

Here Are The Biggest Re-releases In Hindi Cinema

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Originally released in 2013, Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani made its comeback to the big screens on January 3, 2025. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, the 2013 blockbuster film is all set to make a big splash at the box office as it continues to make the audience fall in love with it. YJHD opened at Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1 of its re-run.

2. Laila Majnu

Laila Majnu, which starred Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, emerged as a disaster in 2018. The makers decided to re-release the romantic drama on August 9, 2024 and due to strong word-of-mouth, it turned out to be a hit. While Avinash and Triptii-starrer collected a little over Rs 2 crore during its original release, it fetched Rs 8.6 crore in one month of its theatrical re-run.

3. Rockstar

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, Rockstar was a semi-hit during its original release. Imtiaz Ali's directorial was re-released on May 17, 2024. The 2011 film had a triumphant re-run last year. Ranbir-starrer collected Rs 5.65 crore within one month of its re-release.

4. Veer Zaara

Yash Chopra's helmer, Veer Zaara, returned to the big screens in India on September 13, 2024. The 2004 cross-border romantic drama starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji. After multiple re-release over the years, Chopra's iconic film grossed Rs 106 crore worldwide.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, Kal Ho Naa Ho returned to the cinemas on Novemebr 15 last year. The 2003 film earned Rs 5.60 crore in 17 days of its re-release, making it one of the successful Hindi re-runs.

6. Tumbbad

Headlined by Sohum Shah, Tumbbad collected Rs 15.5 crore during its original release. The 2018 film made a theatrical comeback on September 13, 2024. The folk horror became the biggest re-release at the Indian box office since 2000 while surpassing Titanic and Ghilli. It collected Rs 38 crore gross in the re-run.

