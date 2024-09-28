Laapataa Ladies in Oscars: Kill producer Guneet Monga feels only films with American distributors should be sent for competition; here's why

Director Kiran Rao's acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official submission for the Oscars. In response, Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga, recognized for her work on the documentary shorts The Elephant Whisperers and Period. End of Sentence, emphasizes the necessity of choosing films with U.S. distribution for Oscar consideration. She remarked, “The committee here constantly feels that we should send our best film, as if they are giving the award. But you have to send a film that has American distribution, period. It’s an American award.”

For those unfamiliar, Laapataa Ladies faced competition from Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, a groundbreaking film that became the first Indian entry in decades to be featured in the official competition category at the Cannes Film Festival, where it clinched the prestigious Grand Prix award.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Guneet Monga emphasized the significance of having an American distributor for films submitted for the Academy Awards. She stated that for India to effectively select a film for the Oscars, securing a strong American distribution is crucial. She highlighted that while it’s possible to navigate the process independently, spending substantial amounts on publicists and other resources, it can be quite challenging.

Reflecting on her experience with The Elephant Whisperers, she expressed admiration for the well-established system in place, where extensive investment of time, money, and energy from the global community plays a vital role. She also highlighted a concerning trend: no Indian film has received a nomination in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars since Lagaan in 2001.

While Aamir Khan, the star of Lagaan, serves as a producer for Laapataa Ladies, the film notably lacks an American distributor, which Guneet identified as a critical factor.

The Kill producer explained that Lagaan succeeded in part because it was distributed by Sony Pictures Classics. Emphasizing the importance of having a U.S. distributor, Guneet urged filmmakers and journalists alike to prioritize films that fit this criterion.

She illustrated her point by mentioning how Netflix's involvement with projects like Period. End of Sentence and The Elephant Whisperers provided a robust campaign framework. Additionally, she pointed to HBO’s role in promoting Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes.

Guneet Monga added by asserting that while obtaining nominations is a remarkable feat, the transition from being shortlisted to receiving a nomination is fraught with challenges and requires substantial effort that often goes unrecognized. She also criticized the Film Federation of India (FFI) for what she views as a significant misstep in their selection process.

She expressed that the committee tends to prioritize what they believe is the best film rather than considering one that stands a viable chance for an Oscar nomination. Emphasizing the importance of American distribution, she stated, "You have to send a film that has American distribution, period. It’s an American award.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Laapataa Ladies are celebrating as the film has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, bringing pride to the nation. Directed by the talented Kiran Rao, this delightful comedy-drama features a fresh lineup of young actors, including Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Pratibha Ranta, alongside seasoned performers like Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

The whimsical story follows two brides, Phool and Pushpa, who inadvertently switch places during a train journey, leading to a series of comedic misadventures. Laapataa Ladies had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2023, before charming Indian audiences in theaters on March 1, 2024. It later made its way to Netflix on April 26.

