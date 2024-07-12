Yo Yo Honey Singh is dating THIS actress after breakup with Tina Thadani? Here's what we know

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular music artists in Bollywood. The singer, and rapper who has given bangers like Lungi Dance, Party All Night, Sunny Sunny, and more is currently making news for his new relationship.

After his breakup with Tina Thadani, Honey Singh is reportedly dating actress Heera Sohhal.

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Heera Sohhal's relationship

As per ETimes, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Heera Sohhal have been dating each other for a year now and the singer doesn't shy away from introducing her to his friends. The couple has even gone on romantic vacations. However, Honey wishes to keep their relationship in wraps before the public.

Interestingly, in March this year, when Honey Singh did his Holi concert in Mumbai after a long time, Heera also marked her presence.

Who is Heera Sohhal?

Heera Sohhal is an actress who has worked in several Punjabi music videos. In 2022, she also featured in Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God. On Instagram, she enjoys a fan following of more than 500k.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's past relationships

Before Heera, Singh was dating Tina Thadani but both of them ended their relationship in 2023. They unfollowed each other on social media and also deleted their pictures with each other.

A source informed Hindustan Times in April 2023 that the couple wanted different things in life. "While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it,” quoted the source.

Earlier, the singer was married to Shalini Talwar for 11 years. Both of them filed for a divorce in 2022.

Honey Singh's work front

Professionally, Honey Singh is currently in the news for his latest album The Glory. The artist will also be performing at the much-talked-about wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12.

He announced it during his Instagram live session on July 9 and recalled how Anant Ambani used to come down for his shows in 2012 in school uniform. He promised that he would make sure to make him refresh his old memories.

