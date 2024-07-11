Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Detailed video and pics of relatable invite for Reliance employee’s ft snacks, silver coins and more

We are just a day away from witnessing one of the grandest weddings of the year. As the Ambani and Merchant family gears up to get Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hitched, we are making sure to keep you updated with all the happenings. We have already given you a glimpse of the wedding invite that the eminent personalities have received. And now we have got our hands on the invite received by the Reliance employees, and it is just so relatable.

Wedding invite received by reliance employees

In the video that we received; we can see a big orange-colored box-like structure. On removing the top cover there is a golden cover with a beautiful small idol of Lord Krishna in the centre. On opening it further there is a big picture of Lord Vishnu which further opens up like a book with Lord Ganesha’s picture on the left-hand side and the right-hand side has the announcement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The text is embossed in a Golden color on a red color base and a Golden border.

The invite further opens up with a Radha-Krishna image on the left-hand side and the right-hand side has ‘nimantran patra’ (wedding invitation) written in Devnagri. Then the card further opens up to a picture of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu with unique lights below the image. The right-hand side has details about the wedding and then the next page has information about the reception.

Check it out:

A Software Developer working at Reliance took to her official X handle with the name ‘The Codewali’ and shared a couple of pictures of the invite. The picture includes a big box with several Haldiram snacks packed and also a silver coin along with the invitation card.

Check it out:

Guest list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The big fat Indian wedding which is about to take place on July 12 will reportedly see a lot of eminent personalities not only from India but from across the globe marking their presence. The big names include Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, David Beckham Victoria Beckham and more gracing the event.

