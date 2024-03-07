Yodha: Kiara Advani has sweetest reaction to Sidharth Malhotra starrer's new song Tere Sang Ishq Hua; PIC

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna is one of the most-awaited films of 2024. The trailer has already captivated audiences and generated immense buzz. Now, the release of the second song, Tere Sang Ishq Hua, featuring the charismatic duo Sidharth and Raashii has doubled up the excitement. A while ago, Sidharth's wife and actress Kiara Advani reacted to the new song of Yodha.

Kiara Advani reacts to Yodha's new song Tere Sang Ishq Hua

On March 7, the makers of Yodha released a new song titled Tere Sang Ishq Hua. In the song, the on-screen chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna is refreshing. Now a while ago, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Story and reacted to the music video.

Re-sharing the music video on her Story, Kiara wrote, "Sweeetestttt (pink hearts) #TereSangIshqHua @raashiikhanna @sidmalhotra"

Crafted by composer Tanishk Bagchi, the melodious song features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

The song beautifully captures the endearing chemistry between the characters portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, Arun, and Priyamvada respectively. With their refreshing on-screen chemistry, the track exudes a sense of warmth, mesmerizing the audience with its soothing tunes. The song captures the essence of a camping trip and showcases scenic locations.

Fans showered praise on the music video. One wrote, “Wow! Amazingly refreshing,” while another commented, “Sid & Raashii looking perfect pair love their chemistry.” Another comment read, “Arijit Singh & Neeti Mohan (heart) voice.”

About Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha

The action-entertainer Yodha is helmed by directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film is presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment. It is produced by the team of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The film boasts the talented trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. Yodha is set to mesmerize audiences with its engaging narrative and high-octane action sequences and it is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 15, 2024. Fans cannot wait to experience the on-screen chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii.

