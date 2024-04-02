Raashii Khanna 'really happy' receiving love for her Yodha role; says THIS on film's underwhelming performance

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna created a lot of buzz before the release. The film was theatrically released on March 15 and has been receiving not-so-satisfying reviews from the audiences and the critics as well. Even though the film overall did not perform well at the box office, Raashii has been showing love for her role in the film. During a recent interview, the actress opened up about the film's underwhelming performance at the box office as well as her role.

Raashii Khanna talks about Yodha's performance at box office

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Raashii Khanna addressed the unsatisfying reviews that her film Yodha received. She said, "Maybe there's somebody who loves it, then somebody who hates it. There'll always be all kinds of people, but obviously, we want, when the film is released, a lot of people should like it. I think the challenge has been to bring them to theatres still, because now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT. So that is a challenge that even people face."

She further added that in general bringing people to theatres is a problem and she does not think Yodha is a bad film. Raashii thinks every film has its destiny, and actors just learn from it and then move on to the next.

Raashii Khanna on receiving love for her role in Yodha

Raashii who was praised for her performance, opened up about the same during the interview. She stated, "My job is always to deliver my best and to see that the audience is enjoying my part as well. Because if a film works, but you don't work, then that's sad in a way. So I'm really happy with the reactions I'm getting."

Expressing delightfulness she further added that she is happy to see herself on the big screen in Hindi. "This is amazing. It was a very nice moment and a very nice feeling that I had," she said.

More about Yodha

Speaking about the story of Yodha, it follows the hijacking of a passenger plane by terrorists. An off-duty soldier on board formulates a tactical plan to overcome the hijackers and guarantee the passengers' safety amidst the challenges arising from engine failure.

