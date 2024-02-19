Yodha teaser OUT: Sidharth Malhotra turns Commando, takes on high-octane action mission to save a hijacked plane

Following his stint with the Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra returns to the spotlight, creating anticipation for his upcoming action flick, Yodha. Fans eagerly awaiting updates and glimpses of his character transformation can now enjoy the official teaser, revealing Sidharth in a powerful mass-action role. The movie is set to release in theaters on March 15, 2024.

Yodha teaser

Finally, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha have dropped the teaser. In the electrifying teaser, Sidharth Malhotra is a commando, embarking on a high-octane mission to rescue a hijacked plane. The preview showcases his intense mass-action persona, promising a riveting cinematic experience. Fans are eagerly anticipating the full-scale action in this forthcoming blockbuster.

About Yodha

Under the direction of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha promises a cinematic spectacle featuring a stellar cast, led by Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. This high-octane movie is a collaborative effort involving Prime Video, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Films. The production team includes Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Yodha aerial poster reveal

Earlier, the Yodha creators shared an engaging video on social media, revealing the teaser date. The caption read, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Advertisement

In a thrilling poster launch event, a group of skydivers descended from the skies to unveil the action-packed thriller amidst the clouds above Dubai's azure waters. The poster features Sidharth Malhotra in his action-hero glory, projecting a rugged persona while wielding an assault rifle. This high-flying spectacle intensifies the anticipation for the upcoming adrenaline-packed cinematic experience.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Apart from co-starring with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen as a police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force, alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Engaged in talks with renowned director Meghna Gulzar, Sidharth is gearing up for the Maddock production, Spider, where he will be paired with Janhvi Kapoor on screen.





ALSO READ: Yodha Poster OUT: Sidharth Malhotra unveils first look in unique style; teaser to be launched on THIS date