Zareen Khan shares how comparisons with Katrina Kaif 'backfired' after Salman launched her with Veer; 'Felt like lost child'

Actress Zareen Khan, who marked her debut with the 2010 film, Veer, was launched by Salman Khan in the movie. Zareen was compared to Katrina Kaif for her uncanny resemblance with the Merry Christmas actress.

Zareen Khan recently shared how her life turned out after the release of Veer.

Zareen Khan recalls how her life changed after Veer

During a recent podcast on Bharti TV, Zareen Khan was asked about her life after her debut film, Veer and how she felt about the Hindi film industry. Zareen shared that she had a bad experience after Veer as she faced a lot of criticism.

While the film was her "life-changing moment", the Veer actress recalled how she was initially quite happy for being compared to Katrina Kaif. "For me, who used to be overweight, being compared to Katrina was huge," she added.

However, Zareen being compared to Katrina in the industry "backfired" in her career.

Zareen Khan was called "arrogant", reveals the actress

In the same podcast, Zareen Khan remembered that she was called "arrogant" by prominent personalities in Bollywood after the release of Veer.

Zareen expressed that she felt like a "lost child" who was new to the industry and didn't know a lot of people. "I used to hesitate and would remain silent but they would believe that I am arrogant," the actress said.

Advertisement

The Housefull 2 actress recalled how people would judge her saying, "Salman (Khan) ne launch kiya hai toh itna arrogance (She is arrogant as Salman has launched her)."

When Zareen Khan was scared to leave her house

Zareen Khan further expressed that she would be afraid to step out of her house after the comparison with Katrina Kaif went haywire. Zareen remembered how she used to be judged based on what she wore and was tagged as "overweight" as the comparison turned negative towards her.

Zareen added that she initially decided to stay at home, however, the actress went on to say that she can't remain upset for quite long.

Zaeren Khan has been away from the silver screen for three years. Zareen was last seen in 2021 movie, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Her notable movies include Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Veer co-star Zareen Khan calls herself a ‘creep’ around him; admits being intimidated by actor for THIS reason