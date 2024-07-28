Katrina Kaif turns photographer as Vicky Kaushal finally enjoys 'Lazy Sunday'; Fans can't keep calm

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. Vicky and Katrina often shower their love on each other on social media and their loved-up posts say it all.

The couple spent their Sunday together and Vicky's latest Instagram post is proof.

Vicky Kaushal smiles as Katrina Kaif clicks his picture

On July 28, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a new picture of himself. In the photo, Vicky can be seen lazying on a couch as he holds a soft toy in his hands. The Bad Newz actor is flashing his million-dollar smile in it.

He is sporting a grey tee while posing in the picture.

What grabbed our attention apart from Vicky's smile was his sweet caption for his wife, actress Katrina Kaif. Going by his caption, Katrina channelled her inner photographer and clicked his picture.

"Lazy Sunday and wife ke andar ka photographer jaag gaya!" he wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post:

Here's how fans are reacting to Vicky's post

While we are still gushing over Vicky Kaushal's latest picture on Instagram, fans dropped their reactions in the comment section. An Instagram user wrote, "Mere cuties," with an emotional and red heart emojis.

"Kabhi bahot hot kabhi cute," one of Vicky's fans wrote. "Cutest wife and adorable husband," a comment reads.

"Soooo cute," an Instagram user wrote. A fan was awestruck and left red heart emojis in the comment section.

One of them posted fire and red heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are 'waiting' to collaborate on a project

As of now, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif haven't worked on any projects in Bollywood. Not just the fans, Vicky and the Merry Christmas actress are also eagerly waiting to be cast in a film together.

During a recent media interaction, the Bad Newz actor expressed his desire to work with his wife, Katrina saying that they are looking for a story in which they will be cast "according to the demand" of the script.

Vicky Kaushal whose latest release Bad Newz has received appreciation from all corners is now gearing up for Laxman Utekar's directorial venture, Chhava. In the upcoming film, he will play the role of Maratha emperor Sambhaji, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Katrina has no upcoming projects in her kitty.

