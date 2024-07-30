Salman Khan’s Veer co-star Zareen Khan calls herself a ‘creep’ around him; admits being intimidated by actor for THIS reason

Actress Zareen Khan made her debut alongside Salman Khan in the film Veer. As a newcomer working with such a high-profile star, she faced significant expectations and felt somewhat intimidated by Khan’s immense stardom. Recently, she reflected on her experience during the shoot.

Zareen Khan recalls shooting days of Veer with Salman Khan

During a conversation with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Zareen revealed that being around Salman Khan always came with a sense of "intimidation". She explained that, although there was a feeling of fear, it was more about feeling overwhelmed.

Despite this, she noted that Salman is a genuinely kind person who never made her feel uncomfortable. She said, "If he realized that I was intimidated by him then he would say something or do something to make me feel better. I was like a creep around him during the shoot".

She remembered staring at him in awe, to which Salman would respond by asking, "What’s wrong?" She would then express her disbelief at being in his presence, mentioning that she had only seen him in movies and that her entire family was huge fans.

She went on to recount how, before she entered the film industry and was discovered by Salman Khan, she used to follow him during his bicycle rides in Mumbai’s Bandra. She reminisced about her college days, saying that she would chase after him while he rode his bike on Carter Road.

She doubted he would remember her from those times, especially since she was much heavier then. She expressed amazement at how, despite those days, she now found herself sitting across from Khan. This contrast made her continually reflect on the past and marvel at her current situation, noting that she had never imagined she would one day work with him.

Salman Khan on the work front

On the work front, Khan is currently preparing for his upcoming film Sikandar, which stars Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie is set to be released on Eid 2025.

