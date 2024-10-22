Zeenat Aman reveals doing THIS bizarre move to make Raj Kapoor cast her in Satyam Shivam Sundaram: ‘Stuck tissue paper onto my face…’

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman's Instagram account is a treasure trove, where she frequently reflects on her past and shares fascinating stories and anecdotes. Recently, Aman took to social media to share an intriguing story about how she landed the iconic role of Rupa in Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She also reflected on 'spending an extra 30 minutes before meeting' and 'sticking tissue paper into her face to make the scar look real' for the role.

In an Instagram post, Zeenat reflected on the upcoming 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor in December 2024. She shared that, although she had recounted the story of how he cast her as Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram many times before, she was revisiting it once again for her followers.

Zeenat called it a pivotal moment in her career, a story that has been retold frequently but one that holds special significance.

Aman's post further mentioned that about the time in 1981 when she was filming Vakil Babu, Raj Kapoor was playing the lead role, and his younger brother Shashi Kapoor and she were cast as each other’s love interests. Between takes, as the crew worked on setting up the next scenes, the cast often had idle moments.

During these breaks, Raj Kapoor enthusiastically shared his vision for a new film—a story about a man who falls in love with a woman’s voice but struggles to come to terms with her appearance.

Advertisement

Although he spoke passionately about the project, he never suggested that Zeenat could be a part of it, which started to bother her.

Reflecting on the situation, she believed that her "modern image," characterized by her fashion choices like mini skirts and boots, might have been the reason he didn’t consider her. Feeling overlooked, she decided to take control of the situation herself.

Check out the post here:

The post continued, "I knew that Rajji spent much of his spare time at ‘The Cottage’ set on the grounds of his sprawling R.K. Studio. It was here that he would hold meetings or host small events, often presiding over these gathering from a pristine mattress placed on the floor."

"So I made my move. One evening, having wrapped up early from shoot, I spent an extra 30 minutes in my dressing room making myself up in my own interpretation of Rupa. I put on a ghagra choli, braided my hair with a parandi, and then stuck tissue paper onto my face with glue in an effort to scar my visage."



When I reached The Cottage, I was greeted at the door by John, Rajji’s right-hand man. He looked quizzically at me but followed my request - “Saabji ko kaho ki Rupa ayi hai.” To be continued tomorrow.

Advertisement

Zeenat Aman has starred in several blockbuster films, including Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Heera Panna, Heeralal Pannalal, Don, Dharam Veer, Panipat, and many more. Now, she is finally gearing up to return to the silver screen with Faraz Arif Ansari-directed Bun Tikki. The movie is backed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The movie also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles and is scheduled for release later this year. Ahead of its release, the cast came together to celebrate the film's wrap. The party was attended by several notable celebrities, including Javed Akhtar and many others.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman recalls being ‘high as a kite’ after shooting for Dum Maro Dum song; 'my mother was furious'