Zeenat Aman recalls being ‘high as a kite’ after shooting for Dum Maro Dum song; 'my mother was furious'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug use.

Zeenat Aman is the gem of Indian cinema who gave the industry a perspective of an opinionated and open-minded female. Back then, she did some roles that won her the title of ‘bold actress’. In the 1971 musical drama Haré Rama Haré Krishna, she had to play the role of a ‘drug-addled’ Janice. To show authenticity in her character and look stoned, the actress took long pulls from the chillum of the hippies brought on set from the streets to feature in the song Dum Maro Dum.

Sharing the intriguing anecdote from when she was filming for the song, the actress took to her Instagram. Zeenat Aman dropped an image of puffing the stuff from the groovy number. The senior star stated that they were in Kathmandu shooting Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and her co-star, director, producer, and writer of the film, Dev Anand ‘rounded up a gaggle of hippies from the streets’ to be featured in the song Dum Maro Dum. Since he wanted authenticity in this sequence and her character, she joined the hippies in ‘gamely taking long pulls from their chillum for take after take.’ And by the time they wrapped the day’s work, she was ‘high as a kite’.

In her post, the Bun Tikki actress further stated that since she was in no state to return to her hotel, some of the team members packed her into a car and took her on a drive to a beautiful vantage point. “There in the cold mountain air, I contemplated the Himalayas and slowly, peacefully came down from my high,” she shared. Later, she found out that her mother was furious upon learning about what conspired on sets. She even “gave the senior crew members a sharp tongue lashing for allowing her precious child to do drugs!” Luckily for Zeenat, she was spared her wrath.

Zeenat Aman has starred in several blockbuster films, including Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Heera Panna, Heeralal Pannalal, Don, Dharam Veer, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Panipat, and many more. We can’t wait to see her back on the big screens.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

