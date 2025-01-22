Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's three musketeers Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol are giving all ‘signs’ to Zoya Akhtar; is it happening again? WATCH

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which was released in 2011, is one of the most loved Bollywood movies. It showcases the adventures of the three musketeers, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. The actors recently reunited and gave all the ‘signs’ to their director, Zoya Akhtar. Fans are wondering if the much-awaited sequel of ZNMD is finally happening.

Today, January 22, 2025, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a video with his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-stars Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan. In the brief clip, they were seen sitting together in a restaurant. Abhay, dressed in a beige t-shirt and a black jacket with chic glasses, was admiring something.

Looking at the same thing, Hrithik exclaimed, “Unbelievable.” He wore a brown jacket and round glasses. Farhan, donning a black t-shirt, looked at the thing and said, “Outstanding.” The thing was revealed as The Three Musketeers, an adventure novel written in 1844 by French author Alexandre Dumas.

Farhan Akhtar’s reunion with ZNMD boys Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol:

In the caption, Farhan addressed his sister Zoya Akhtar and wrote, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? (monocle, winking face with tongue, red heart emojis).” He also tagged Ritesh Sidhwani and Reema Kagti, as well as production houses Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Farhan even used the song Senorita from ZNMD in the background of the video.

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, Zoya stated, “Yes the universe is speaking to me (laughing emoji).”

Fans couldn’t keep calm in the comments section of the post and demanded a sequel to ZNMD. One person said, “The world needs it! The best comfort movie ever,” while another wrote, “We need ZNMD2 it's not a joke anymore.”

Some users wondered if the video was a hint at the second part. A netizen stated, “Something big is coming, waiting this for years,” and another exclaimed, “I hope this isn't a joke.” Many others conveyed their love for the film with red hearts and fire emojis.

Alongside Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar recalls fun memories with Salman Khan on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi sets; reacts to possibility of another film with him