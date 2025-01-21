EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar recalls fun memories with Salman Khan on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi sets; reacts to possibility of another film with him

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which was released in 2004, is one of the most popular comedy films. It showcased the fun camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the former recalled some memories with his co-star from the sets of the movie. Akshay also reacted to the possibility of doing another film with Salman.

Ahead of the release of the film Sky Force, lead stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During a fun segment, Akshay was shown a picture from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. It featured him and Salman wearing only grass skirts in the title track.

Talking about the photo, Akshay said, “This is shot in Mauritius, and Farah Khan was the choreographer.” With a laugh, the actor added, “Jab humko kaha gaya tha yeh pehen ke aana hai toh Salman bahut khush tha, mai nahi itna khush tha (When we were told to wear this, Salman was very happy; I was not so happy).”

Akshay recalled, “Lekin maza tha, dono mein humare masti bahut chalti thi (But it was fun; we both had a lot of fun).” Regarding the choreography in the grass skirts, he said, “So this choreography I think hum dono ne khud hi baith ke aise hi kar li thi (We both did it ourselves). So I hit him with my hip, and then he hit me with his chest and this and that. It was fun.”

When asked about doing another two-hero movie with Salman Khan soon, Akshay stated, “I have no idea.”

Akshay Kumar also shared that they shot Mujhse Shaadi Karogi very fast, that is, in just 32 days. He said, “I used to come for shooting at 7 am. By 11 am, Salman used to come. Then we both used to shoot together, combined shoot. Before, I did my solo shoot, and then I used to leave at 3 pm. Then, he used to continue in the evening. He used to shoot his solo scenes till 10 pm. So we shot from 7 to 10.”

Akshay Kumar’s next film, Sky Force is scheduled to release on January 24, 2025.

