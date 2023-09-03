'No man like him': When Park Bo Young complimented Strong Woman Do Bong Soon co-star Park Hyung Sik

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon star Park Bo Young once opened up about her experience of working with Park Hyung Sik. She praised her co-star for his warm personality and fans could not have enough of this sweet moment, one of the most loved on-screen couples. Read below to know what she said.

'No man like him': Park Bo Young about Park Hyung Sik

During a Vlive session in 2022, the Concrete Utopia actress spoke about a lot of things she wanted to share with her fans. One of those things was her experience of working on the hit K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. She revealed that she had a lot of fun filming the show. She further added about Park Hyung Sik and how nice of a person he is. She said, "Hyung Sik was really cute, I must admit he is a real philanthropist. He was so cute and so kind. There's no man like him". After hearing her words describing Park Hyung Sik, fans were all over the moon, hoping they could see them again on the same screen in the future. As the K-drama has given some heart-fluttering, wholesome moments as well as hilariously funny scenes one can never forget, it was only natural that the viewers were asking for more.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon's upcoming spin-off

While the spin-off drama named Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon will have an entirely different cast and storyline it is expected to deliver the same amount of fun and romance the original one did. Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik have confirmed their special appearance in the series and have completed filming their scenes back in May this year. The Abyss actress once revealed on her Vlive session that she had met the Our Blooming Youth star. She also stated that the two stars clicked pictures together while filming Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon and once the drama is aired, she will share the photos with her fans. The anticipation to see the on-screen couple once again is at an all-time high and the sequel is set to release on October 7 on JTBC.

