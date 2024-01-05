Boys Over Flowers turns 15: Looking back at iconic characters of Lee Min Ho, Koo Hye Sun, Kim Bum, and more

Boys Over Flowers is recognized as the forerunner in South Korean high school dramas. The teenage romance series aired on KBS 2 in 2009 and it remains a classic after 15 years. The cliché story of a rich guy falling for a poor girl was presented in the most extraordinary way, thanks to the actors, who portrayed their respective roles with so much conviction. Right from the infectious aura of the school group F4 to Lee Min Ho’s signature curly hair look, all the characters have been etched in the viewers’ minds to date!

Boys Over Flowers synopsis - The drama follows the story of a girl from a humble background, who receives a scholarship to study at an elite institution called Shinhwa High School. She finds herself struggling to adjust to an alien environment where students from affluent families do whatever they want!

Let’s take a look at the prominent roles from the show that made this high-school romance all the more exciting!

Lee Min Ho as Gu Jun Pyo

Boys Over Flowers unlocked the undeniable charisma of the South Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho. He plays a rich spoilt brat, Gu Jun Pyo, who turns into a sweet boyfriend for his love interest, Geum Jan Di. He is well aware of his inherent powers as he is the heir of the Shinhwa Group, which owns the school. As the leader of the popular boy group, F4, he makes other students run errands for him. His arrogance gets shattered when Geum Jan Di, a girl from a working-class family, enters the school and doesn’t pay heed to his unreasonable demands.

As the show progresses, a different side of Gu Jun Pyo unveils as he confesses his love for Geum Jan Di, against his mom's will and does everything possible to win her over. At one point, he becomes her neighbor and spends quality time with her family, enjoying a normal lifestyle he never experienced before. The girl also discovers that Gu Jun Pyo, who tries to be cool and conceited, is actually very lonely because he has spent his entire childhood away from his parents, turning into a man full of vanity.

Koo Hye Sun as Geum Jan Di

Actress Koo Hye Sun essays the role of Geum Jan Di, who comes from a middle-class family. One day, she saves a student from Shinhwa High School, who is about to take an extreme step after being constantly bullied by F4. The pictures of Geum Jan Di’s heroic act go viral and the school authorities decide to give her a scholarship to join the school. She is a strong-headed girl who dares to stand against F4 and its members’ obnoxious behavior. Geum Jan Di becomes the voice of the submissive, but she also has to bear the brunt of the rich students’ dominance.

Geum Jan Di eventually falls for Gu Jun Pyo, taking into consideration the positive change he exhibits with time and does sweet things only for her. Then comes another F4 member, Yoon Ji Hoo, into the picture! Geum Jan Di seems to get swayed by his kindness.

Kim Hyun Joong as Yoon Ji Hoo

Unlike other F4 members, Yoon Ji Hoo (Kim Hyun Joong) doesn’t believe in oppressing other school students. Instead, he finds solace in the garden where he plays the violin. He is a gentleman full of compassion and Geum Jan Di falls head over heels for him as he offers a helping hand when she is attacked with eggs and flour by bullies.

Initially, he used to have feelings for his childhood crush, Min Seo Hyun, who became a successful celebrity. Later, after spending a few moments with Geum Jan Di, he realizes that he likes her but doesn’t take a step forward as the latter is already with his friend, Gu Jun Pyo.

Kim Bum as So Yi Jung

Actor Kim Bum plays So Yi Jung, another charming member of the F4 group. Coming from a family that owns a grand art museum, he is known to be a gifted ceramic artist. He is very protective of his friends, particularly Gu Jun Pyo. They are more like brothers than buddies. Geum Jan Di’s best friend Chu Ga-eul (Kim So Eun) has a crush on So Yi Jung, and the latter reciprocates his feelings with an endearing smile. The duo’s chemistry is quite adorable, especially when they engage in a pottery session together.

The best part about the show is that it ends on a happy note. All the characters are grown up and have achieved excellence in their respective fields. Boys Over Flowers truly demonstrates the relevant struggles of teenagers in high school!

