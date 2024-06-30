Yeo Jin Goo, Chae Soo Bin’s disaster thriller Hijack 1971 hits 1 million moviegoers following June 21 premiere

Yeo Jin Goo, Chae Soo Bin, Ha Jung Woo, and more starrer film Hijack 1971 commenced its theatrical run in South Korea on June 21. Within a week of its premiere, the disaster thriller has bagged 1 million moviegoers.

Yeo Jin Goo and Chae Soo Bin starter disaster thriller Hijack 1971 amasses 1 million moviegoers

On June 30, the Korean Film Council announced that Hijack 1971 has surpassed a total of 1,000,406 moviegoers since its release on June 21. With this impressive box-office result, the film is now basking in a consecutive 9-day success streak, which is becoming one of the most-watched Korean movies released in 2024 so far.

More about Hijack 1971

Hijack 1971 (also known as Hijacking) is the latest film from director Kim Sung Han. Starring Yeo Jin Goo, Chae Soo Bin, Sung Dong Il, and Ha Jung Woo, this disaster thriller film is based on the true story of a plane hijacking. The film also depicts a horrible situation, when a flight gets hijacked by an individual mid-air.

Yeo Jin Goo known for Hotel Del Luna, Beyond Evil, and more K-dramas takes on his most challenging role yet in Hijack 1971.

He headlines as Yong Dae, a hijacker from Gangwon province. His backstory reveals that his brother was allegedly a member of the North Korean Army during the Korean War. This landed him in much discrimination and trouble growing up. Determined to reunite with his brother across the border, Yong Dae hijacks the plane, forcing it to fly toward the North.

This is the first time, the oh-so-talented Yeo Jin Goo transforms into a villainous character and his stellar performance helped attract a handsome amount of moviegoers.

Rookie Cops actress Chae Soo Bin joins the cast lineup as Ok Soon, a warm-hearted air hostess who attends to each passenger’s need in a friendly manner. When the hijacking takes place, she remains the sole flight attendant on the aircraft which pushes her to look after the passengers all by herself.

Reply 1988 actor Sung Dong Il transforms into a veteran pilot Gyu Sik. With years of experience in the aerial industry, he is familiar with tackling such extreme situations. Joining him is actor Ha Jung Woo as co-pilot Tae In. With his earnestness and the chief pilot’s guide, he focuses on rescuing the passengers from the hijacking situation.

